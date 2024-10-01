Farmscape for October 22, 2024



Updating Canada's Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pigs will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024 next month in Saskatoon.

The National Farm Animal Care Council is overseeing the process of updating Canada's Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pigs.

Changes to the Code will be discussed as part of the 47th annual Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium set for November 5th and 6th in Saskatoon.

Stephen Heckbert, the Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council, notes the last update to the code happened ten years so its really important to consult with producers, learn what they are hearing and ensure they're aware of what to expect.



Quote-Stephen Heckbert-Canadian Pork Council:

We're really at the beginning stages of it so that's why we think it's a great time to be out talking to producers and talking to provincial pork organizations and making sure that everyone has a line of sight and is up to date, up to speed on what we're talking about. We're not the only party at the table but it is our code of practice.

They're voluntary Codes of Practice but it really is our mechanism by which we can assure our buyers both nationally and internationally but we also work with governments to make sure that everyone understands, this is what we do in terms of our care and handling of pigs and it really is an important thing because, if we don't communicate it well to producers.

I try to live in a no surprise world so it's vitally important for us that we come to producers, talk to producers about what we're likely going to hear at the negotiating table but also what are some of the challenges that folks are facing on the ground.

We also want to be able talk at that table about here's what the industry is facing right now and let's have a good conversation about ensuring that the economic future of the industry is also protected through this process.



Heckbert says he's looking forward to the opportunity to interact directly with producers on this issue.

For information on Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium or to register check out SaskPork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers