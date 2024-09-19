Farmscape for September 19, 2024



A pan-Canadian team of researchers is evaluating potential alternatives to antibiotics and zinc oxide for protecting piglets from diarrhea during weaning.

Research being led by the University of Guelph and the University of Manitoba, with funding provided by Swine innovation Porc through Swine Cluster 4, is exploring the roles of swine genetics and the gut microbiome in fighting postweaning diarrhea.

Dr. Vahab Farzan, a research scientist and adjunct Professor in the Department of Population Medicine and the Department of Pathobiology at the Ontario Veterinary College with the University of Guelph, says, this project is focussing on post weaning diarrhea associated with pathogenic E. coli.



Quote-Dr. Vahab Farzan-University of Guelph:

The goal is to investigate the prevalence and frequency of diseases on swine farms across Canada to discover what does exist on swine farms because there are different types of E. coli.

Number one we would like to know what types of E. coli cause diseases on swine farms in Canada.

Number two, because some pigs are genetically resistant to get infected by this bacteria but we don't know what proportion of the pigs in Canada are resistant and what proportion are susceptible so, number two is we would like to understand the frequency or prevalence of genetic susceptibility in Canadian pigs.

Finally, the third goal of this study is to look at the gut microbiome because based on the science there is a very strong relationship between the gut microbiome and gut health.

The postweaning E. coli diarrhea is a gut health issue so, if the pig has a very healthy bacterial population in the gut, she will be more likely to fight against E. coli infection.

So, our third objective is to look at the gut bacterial population, we call it gut microbiome, and then compare the pigs that have postweaning diarrhea with those that don't have it.



Dr. Farzan says the project is in its early stages and he is looking forward to sharing results as they become available.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers