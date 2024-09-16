Farmscape for September 16, 2024



The Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center is encouraging pork producers to be reviewing biosecurity heading into the fall.

As part of its September eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says we saw increased PRRS activity in four states.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

There's still low overall case positivity however there were several states noted that are seeing increased activity and they include Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

When the advisory group was asked about this, they were thinking that this may be due to increased surveillance from past winter outbreaks.

However, this may also be something to watch in these states because, if it does signify new outbreaks, then that could be something that could impact us yet this coming winter.

Another area that was evaluated was the enteric coronaviruses.

We normally expect a trend for low activity in both Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus as well Porcine Delta coronavirus and that is what we're seeing this month.

When we look at other viruses such as Porcine circovirus 2 and 3, there is some activity that is increasing in the wean to market areas.

Other issues that were increased Mycoplasma detection again in wean to market.

This could be due to surveillance as people are looking to evaluate control strategies but it may also signify some natural infections.



Dr. Becton acknowledges there's lot of activity being seen in the wean to market categories which is something to keep in mind as we look at how to implement biosecurity so we don't have disease outbreaks in the fall going into winter.

The domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

