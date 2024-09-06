Farmscape for September 6, 2024



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports high temperatures during flowering and dry conditions throughout many regions have negatively impacted crop yields and quality.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

Megan Rosso, a crops extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says 42 percent of the 2024 crop has been harvested, up from the 25 percent reported last week and ahead of the five-year average of 34 percent and the 10-year average of 31 percent complete.



Quote-Megan Rosso-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

The southwest region continues to lead in harvest operations with 73 percent of this year’s crop harvested.

The southeast region has 47 percent of the crop in the bin followed by the east central region at 38 percent and the west central region at 31 percent.

The northeast region currently has 22 percent harvested and the northwest region sits at 19 percent harvested.

The range of growing conditions across the province has caused varying yield estimates reported for all crop types.

Regionally producers also indicate large variations in yield from field to field due to the scattered rainfall amounts received throughout the growing season.

Initial estimated crop averages are 45 bushels for hard red spring wheat, 33 bushels for durum, 75 bushels per acre for oats, 63 bushels per acre for barley, 34 bushels per acre for canola, 36 bushels per acre for field peas and one thousand 317 pounds per acre for lentils.

Throughout many regions of the province producers indicated that crop yields and quality are lower and they've been negatively impacted by the high temperatures that occurred through the critical stages of flowering combined with the dry conditions experienced in many regions of the province.

Producers reported crop damage over the past week was mainly due to wind and migratory birds.

Crop lodging has also caused some challenges for producers while combining.

Overall minor damage was reported from hail and grasshoppers as well in some regions of the province.



Rosso says over the coming week producers will continue with combining, swathing, desiccating, baling straw and hauling bales and they are reminded to exercise caution and remain safe in all the work they do.

Bruce Cochrane.



