Farmscape for September 5, 2024



Manitoba Agriculture reports the provincial harvest is now 24 percent complete with the central region the furthest advanced.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

Dennis Lange, a pulse and soybean specialist with Manitoba Agriculture and editor of the provincial crop report, says provincially the harvest is now 24 percent complete.



Quote-Dennis Lange-Manitoba Agriculture:

There was some rainfall in the central region.

We got upwards of just under 24 millimeters in that Winkler and Jordan area but after that things have dried up a bit.

Our growing degree day accumulation right now in Manitoba is sitting between 95 and 105 percent of normal and the last few days we've started to see some harvest progress move along on cereals and peas and even the start of some canola being harvested as well.

The fall crops like winter wheat and fall rye are sitting at 97 percent completed across the province which is similar in most regions, anywhere from 90 to 100 percent in most regions.

When we look at spring wheat, we're sitting at 41 percent compete right now across the province which puts the central region at 65 percent.

They are the most advanced.

Going down the list, barley is sitting at 49 percent compete, central region sitting at 75 percent, again most advanced.

Oats 47 percent across the province with the central region leading at 75 percent as well.

When you look at field peas, we're looking at 81 percent complete right now across the province.

The one area that is trailing behind that has a lot of peas typically is the northwest region.

They're sitting at 60 percent, so a bit further behind there.

The eastern region is sitting at 30 percent however the eastern region does not produce a lot of peas so it doesn't factor in as much into the total annual area like the northwest.

As far as canola goes, we're sitting at 13 percent across the province with central region sitting at 35 percent so that's a regional average.

For the province, we're looking at 24 percent.



Lange says the forecast looks good for the next week so we can expect to see a lot of harvest progress over the next week.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers