Farmscape for August 19, 2024



The National Manager of ASF Programs with the CFIA says early detection disease surveillance is key to minimizing any negative trade impacts of an African Swine Fever incursion.

CanSpotASF has provided no charge rule out testing since 2020 for commercial pigs displaying symptoms similar to African Swine Fever.

That program has now been expanded to provide ASF rule out testing to include invasive wild pigs.

Dr. Amy Snow, the National Manager of ASF Programs and the Planning Chief in the Emergency Preparedness Structure with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says one way to minimize the trade impacts of ASF is to establish arrangements in advance of a detection where other countries will accept CFIA's use of zoning to contain the disease, based on Canada's capacity for effective disease response.



Quote-Dr. Amy Snow-Canadian Food Inspection Agency:

CanSpotASF is a national voluntary surveillance program that was implemented across Canada in 2020 and the primary objective is early detection of African Swine Fever or ASF in swine in Canada.

In addition to the early detection objective, CanSpotASF also provides ongoing evidence of freedom from ASF and may also ease the transition to outbreak surveillance if a positive ASF Case is ever detected in Canada.

ASF is a severe disease in pigs.

Close to 100 percent of pigs may die when infected with certain strains of the virus and, if ASF was introduced in any pig in Canada it would have a major impact on the health of our pigs and the trade of Canadian pigs and pork products.

Wild pigs are considered an invasive species in Canada.

They can cause ecological damage, habitat destruction, crop damage and even human safety concerns.

In addition to this, probably most importantly to the CFIA, the invasive wild pigs may become infected with ASF and act as a reservoir for the disease, which can then spread to domestic pigs.



Dr. Snow says a comprehensive surveillance system for ASF demonstrate Canada's commitment to early detection and will hopefully further advance zoning discussions.

She suggests early detection surveillance activities like CanSpot will allow ASF to be quickly identified, contained and any negative impacts minimized.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers