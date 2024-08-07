Farmscape for August 7, 2024



The expansion of the CanSpotASF program to provide African Swine Fever rule out testing for invasive wild pigs is expected to further Canada's efforts to establish zoning.

CanSpotASF, a voluntary African Swine Fever surveillance program that has provided no charge rule out testing since 2020 for commercial pigs displaying symptoms similar to ASF, has been expanded to include invasive wild pigs.

Amy Snow, the National Manager of ASF programs and the Planning Chief in the Emergency Preparedness Structure with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notes ASF is reportable under Canada's Health of Animals Act.



If ASF was ever to be found in Canada, the CFIA would take measures to contain and eradicate the disease as quickly as possible, working with other animal health stakeholders such as provincial and territorial governments and industry.

ASF has never been detected in Canada but we know that outbreaks in other parts of the world and the international movement of people and goods have increased the risk that the disease could arrive in Canada and if ASF was detected it would have a significant impact on the health of Canadian pigs.

In addition to that, if we were to have a case of ASF in Canada in any pig, so that's a domestic pig, a wild pig, we'd have an immediate stoppage of the trade in pigs and pork products and this would leave many pigs without a viable market.

Once a disease is contained and response efforts are underway, it could take weeks or months for CFIA to be able to reestablish trade from our disease-free zone.

One way to minimise the trade impacts is to establish arrangements with countries in advance of an ASF detection where they'll accept CFIA's use of zoning to contain the disease and this is based on our strong legislative tools and capacity for effective disease response.

Having a comprehensive surveillance system in place for ASF serves to demonstrate our commitment to detecting a disease early to the international community and the hope is that surveillance in wild pigs will further advance zoning discussions with key markets.



Snow emphasises the success of CanSpotASF has been the result of the tremendous collaboration among governments, industry, producers, processors, veterinarians, labs and now those involved in wildlife management.

