Saskatchewan Agriculture reports a decline in crops yield potential over the past week due to heat and a lack of moisture.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its weekly crop report Thursday for the period from July 23rd to 29th.

Megan Rosso a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says hot dry weather has taken a toll on crops.



The continued heat and lack of moisture has accelerated crop advancement throughout the province.

With the current conditions, crops throughout many regions are stressed causing yield potential to further decline over the past week.

Producers are hoping for moisture to help with head and pod filling on later seeded crops but for many advanced crops any moisture received would have little impact on yield at this stage.

Hot temperatures and lack of moisture persisted over the past week with many areas across the province receiving only trace amounts of rain to none at all.

As we look to topsoil moisture, it has continued to decline over the past week.

Provincially the cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 41 percent adequate, 49 percent short and 10 percent very short.

As we look to crop damage for the past week, the lack of moisture, heat, lodging due to wind, grasshoppers and aphids continue to take a toll on crops.

If producers are taking control measures for pests they are reminded to read product labels and follow preharvest intervals as crops are quickly advancing throughout the province.

As producers prepare for harvest they are reminded to take safety precautions and preventative fire measures when they can and the Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1 800 667-4442.



Rosso says in the coming week producers will be preparing for harvest with some in the southern region and a few other areas beginning harvest, mainly in the pulses and early seeded cereal crops.

She says those with later seeded crops are hoping for moisture to help with head and pod filling but for the advanced crops, additional moisture isn't warranted.

