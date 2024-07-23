Farmscape for July 23, 2024



Agri-Food Economic Systems suggests countries such as Canada that are advantaged by climate change will be called upon to take a more active roll in addressing global food insecurity.

An Agri-Food Economic Systems Policy Concepts Paper, which reviews the anticipated effects of climate change on agriculture, offers evidence that changes are occurring and calls for a shift in policy direction.

Research Lead Dr. Al Mussell says, while these changes are a threat to agriculture in some regions, other regions will benefit.



Quote-Dr. Al Mussell-Agri-Food Economic Systems:

The data from Environment and Climate Change Canada at the national average says that since 1948 we're up about 1.6 degrees Celsius and have more precipitation.

However, it's remarkable in that that increase in temperature is overwhelmingly in the winter and it's particularly in Northern Canada.

There are some areas where there's clearly more precipitation.

Southern Ontario is one of them, eastern Manitoba is another but, in the prairie provinces, the effects have been quite subtle, largely having to do with a lengthening of the growing season but not a lot of tangible indication of increased heat or increased precipitation in the prairie.

The direct effect, when you have even though it's subtle, a warmer situation with more rainfall, when you're dealing with a northern climate on the extremes of feasible agriculture, if you've got warmer and wetter that simply expands your potential area that can be brought under cultivation and allows for substitution of crops.

For example, grain corn in the prairie provinces which previously was not feasible.



Dr. Mussell suggests, moving forward, Canadian agriculture needs to focus on adapting to climate change in a manner that will help sustain food security in the world.

The Policy Concepts Paper can be accessed at agrifoodecon.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers