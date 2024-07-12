Farmscape for July 12, 2024



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports, despite excess rain in some regions of the province and dry conditions in others, crops are in good condition overall.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report Thursday for the period from July 2nd to July 8th.

Meghan Rosso, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture says rainfall was variable across the province over the past week.



Quote-Meghan Rosso-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Conditions were generally drier over the past week compared to previous weeks.

Despite the excess moisture causing crop yellowing in low lying areas in some regions of the province and lack of moisture contributing to drier areas within other regions, crop conditions are reported to be in overall good condition.

Reduced precipitation and increased temperatures have reduced the topsoil moisture reserves throughout many regions of the province.

The moisture and warmer temperatures are supporting quicker crop advancement with some crops already starting to show reductions in the percentage that are falling behind in development.

Canola and spring cereals are still the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year.

While the crop conditions do vary across the province, overall pastures, hay and crops are reported to be in good condition.

Some producers are expressing concern with the higher temperatures in areas that are already experiencing a lack of moisture or that have canola and mustard in the flowering stage of development.

Excess moisture continues to be the main cause of crop damage throughout many regions of the province.

Areas experiencing excess moisture have indicated continued crop yellowing in lower areas of the fields with some crop loss occurring.

In areas that are receiving less moisture, crops stress is just starting to occur.

There was minor to moderate damage reported from isolated hail events over the past week.

Gophers and grasshoppers continue to cause damage through out the province with some areas reporting emerging grasshoppers that didn't previously have pressure.

Producers also note aphids and cabbage seedpod weevils are beginning to appear in some regions of the province.

With the frequent moisture and currently humid conditions, disease development has been observed in various crops including pulses and cereals.



Rosso says producers will be monitoring fields over the next week for disease and insects with many applying fungicide due to disease already present and others taking preventive measures given the high heat and humidity which can be conducive to disease development.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



