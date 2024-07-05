Farmscape for July 5, 2024



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports crops across the province are generally good but the past week saw standing water caused by intense rain over the past week drown out some crops and contribute to increased disease pressure on others.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report Thursday for the period from June 25th to July 1st.

Meghan Rosso, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says overall producers report good crop, pasture and hay development conditions throughout the province this week.



Quote-Meghan Rosso-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Rain was widespread with some areas receiving significant amounts along with isolated hail events.

Excess moisture in some regions of the province is continuing to contribute to flooding of crops in low lying areas.

In other regions of the province that have received reduced rainfall amounts moisture would be welcome in the coming weeks to support crop, pasture and hay development.

Overall crop development continues to fall behind normal for this time of year due to the cooler and wet conditions

As we look to crop damage across the province, with the continued rainfall excess moisture continues to be the main cause for crop damage with some areas reporting severe damage.

Some regions continue to report that low lying areas have standing water with limited chance for crop recovery within these areas and other areas of the field that are saturated have crop yellowing, stunting and root rot development due to the moisture stress.

Hail and wind were also reported for the week which resulted in mild to moderate crop damage.

Gophers continue to be a problem, notably in canola with some areas reporting moderate to severe damage.

The cool weather has slowed grasshopper development in many areas but producers will still be monitoring their fields in the coming weeks.

As canola continues to advance flea beetles become less of a concern for crop damage.

Producers continue to note leaf diseases in cereals and the start of pulse disease development so, over the coming weeks, producers will be applying fungicides to slow disease progression in their fields.



Rosso says, in the coming weeks producers will be looking for warmer temperatures and drier conditions to support crop advancement and haying progress throughout the province.

Bruce Cochrane.



