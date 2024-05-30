Farmscape for May 30, 2024



The General Manager of Manitoba Pork says the introduction of new technology has helped revolutionise the application of livestock manure fertilizer to cropland.

An article posted to Manitoba Pork's website and circulated through Manitoba newspapers discusses the influence of modern agriculture on the environment and calls for the creation of a provincially appointed task group to develop solutions to the algae problem in Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba Pork General Manager Cam Dahl says the modernization of agriculture is making the application of manure more precise.



We sometimes hesitate to talk about modern technology and how that fits into food production here in Manitoba, whether that be GMOs or the technology for applying manure.

Manure has gone from being something that might have been considered a waste product to being recognised as the valuable nutrient that it is.

Before manure is applied in Manitoba there is a requirement for soil sampling and to have a nutrient management plan that's structured to the crops that are being grown.

The manure is actually being sampled for its nutrient content before it's applied to ensure that it's matching that plan.

Then it's sampled for it's nutrient content using things like near infrared technology actually as it's being applied and through the use of field maps and satellite technology the equipment actually varies the application rate to ensure that it's meeting the nutrient management that's in place.

What that does is ensure the product is applied where it's needed, injected below the soil where the plant needs it.

It's ensuring the right rate is being applied for the crop that's being grown.

That in turn ensures that the potential for leaching and runoff is minimised and the impact on the environment is minimised.



