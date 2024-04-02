Farmscape for April 2, 2024



The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center reports 43 research proposals submitted in response to its 2024 Plan of Work Competitive Call for proposals are now under review.

In January the Swine Health Information Center issued a formal request for research proposals to address 11 of 36 research priorities and topics outlined in its 2024 Plan of Work.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the call received an outstanding response.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

We received a total of 43 proposals across 21 different institutions both in the U.S. and in Canada.

These included academic institutions, government institutions as well as private institutions.

We received a great proposal response and a lot of diversity and breadth of topics that are being covered.

Most of these topics and proposals have a timeline of between six to twelve months and a budget between 50 thousand to 150 thousand.

The proposals are currently undergoing review for aspects of the proposals such as the value to pork producers, the cost effectiveness of the technology that's being investigated, the chance of success as well as the experimental design or methodology regarding the conclusions of the proposals.

We're also looking at cost budget justification as the time frame being justified.



Dr. Niederwerder says the proposals are now being evaluated by a task force made up of Swine Health Information Center Working Group members, other swine sector stakeholders such as pork producers, swine veterinarians, academic faculty members, allied industries and private company representatives.

She expects that evaluation to be completed by the end of this month.

Full details can be found at swinehealth.org.

