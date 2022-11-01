Farmscape for January 3, 2023



The Regional Director of PIC EMEAR suggests a key lesson learned from the European African Swine Fever experience has been the value of advanced rather than reactionary planning for dealing with an outbreak.

"African Swine Fever: Learning from the European Experience," was discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium in November in Saskatoon.

Jürgen Kramer, the Regional Director of PIC EMEAR, says over the past seven to eight years the number of outbreaks among feral swine and domestic pigs across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia had increased but, over the first nine months of 2022 the number of new cases declined.



Clip-Jürgen Kramer-PIC EMEAR:

I think that the most important part from a learning experience is that Europe was able to eradicate the disease in several countries in a quick and timely manner, for example in the Czech Republic and in Belgium, over the last two to three years.

So, there is definitely good examples on how to achieve that.

A key factor is the control of the wild boar population, for example.

Everything that touches the awareness of the disease, whether in the farming sector or the public sector and also the support of agriculture, the livestock business, from the government will be very important, especially when we talk about concepts like regionalization or compartmentalization.

In North American there is definitely a lot of initiatives already underway, including the involvement of the government but also the private sector including farmers, veterinarians, hunters and so on.



Kramer suggests having a plan that involves all of the stakeholders prior to an outbreak rather than in reaction to one is key.

Bruce Cochrane.



