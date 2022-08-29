Farmscape for August 29, 2022



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is advising pork producers in Manitoba to be particularly cautious when spreading manure this fall due to the high number of manure storages contaminated with Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus.

Among the themes of the just released Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network swine disease surveillance report for the second quarter of 2022 was digestive syndrome, any disease or condition related to digestion from the stomach to the intestines that present diarrhea as the main clinical symptom.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says this time around this syndrome was completely dominated by the outbreak of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in Manitoba while, for all the other conditions under that umbrella, there were no changes.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

This Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea, it was an outbreak that started in Manitoba in October 2021 and since then there's been a total of 122 premises affected with this.

However, the good news is that since the last case or the last premise was declared positive for PED on July 12th and since this early to mid July there's been no new cases which is pretty good.

So, all status changes for PED after July 12th have been to an improved status, either recovered to transitional or to presumptive negative which is on the road to being negative so that's really good.

But we still have to remember that, since there have been so many infected premises over the last months, there is still a lot of contaminated manure storages out there.

It's important to remember that these contaminated manure storages pose a risk for spread of PED when they're starting to spread the manure.



