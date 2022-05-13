Farmscape for May 13, 2022



A new initiative launched in Manitoba is appeal to the public to assist in efforts to gain control of wild pigs.

Manitoba Pork, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments, has launched its "Squeal on Pigs" campaign, an initiative that encourages the public to report sightings or evidence of wild pigs.

Dr. Wayne Lees, the Coordinator of the Manitoba Invasive Swine Eradication Project, invites the public to visit squealonpigsmb.org where they will find pictures of what to look for.



Clip-Dr. Wayne Lees-Manitoba Invasive Swine Eradication Project:

One of the issues includes the way pigs root in the ground.

They can destroy a pasture or newly planted crops or a potato field very quickly.

It basically looks like a rototiller has been through it.

You can imagine too, as they wallow in waterways, how much mud they would stir up and how much damage they would cause to a waterway as they try to control their body temperature in the hot weather.

There's also a very good diagram there of the tracks of wild pigs compared to deer tracks.

They can look similar but there are some distinct differences.

These animals reproduce very quickly.

They can have up to two litters per year and anywhere from four to twelve piglets in each litter so, once they get established in an area, the population can rise very quickly.

We understand in Manitoba that there are breeding populations in the Spruce Woods area and we've had sightings in other parts of the province but what we're really looking for is the information to help us understand, is there an established population in other parts of the province?

That will allow us to take action and to help to control the numbers of these pigs.



Dr. Lees says information gathered through the web site or the 1-833-spot-pigs toll free number will help build a picture of where more intensive surveillance or control measures are needed.

