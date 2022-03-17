Farmscape for March 17, 2022



The University of Minnesota's Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project is expanding.

The Swine Health Information Center funded Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project has released its 2021 report on results and progress.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg explains the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project was initiated by Dr. Bob Morrison at the University of Minnesota in 2015 to facilitate the sharing of swine health information.



That was an effort to consolidate some pork producers in the U.S. with communications, primarily about PRRS to begin with.

PRRS is costing our industry more than 600 million dollars per year.

Dr. Morrison thought that this would be a way that the producers could share information, talk about PRRS, make everybody stronger together rather than trying to do it separately.

When we had the PED outbreak in 2013, that only solidified that communication among these producers.

This group is coordinated now by Dr. Cesar Corzo at the University of Minnesota.

It has better then 50 percent of the U.S. swine herd that is participating.

These folks weekly share information about diseases that they have on their farms and Dr. Corzo and his team at the University of Minnesota put that together for analysis and feedback to these producers so they can see what's going on around them and they can benchmark as well their production to the others that are participating in the project.



Approximately 42 boar studs from 13 participants have been added to the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project database and work is being done to link sow and growing pig populations in the database.

