Farmscape for February 16, 2022



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network expects to have the first results from a Strep suis project launched last April within the next one to two months.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its Swine Disease Surveillance Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen reports an increase in systemic syndrome, a condition caused by septicemia which is typically linked to Strep suis.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

There was a shift in the number of cases between 2018 and 2019.

Because we had this signal and we've had it quarter after quarter, I did a little bit more of a thorough investigation on that and the recommendation going forward is that we really should only look at cases from 2019 and forward.

That would give a more accurate and a better tool for detecting changes in Strep suis and septicemia and also in the systemic syndrome.

Because Strep suis is such a frequent organism and causes these problems with septicemia, we started in April last year a Strep suis project.

We are almost done collecting data for that.

We did use herd surveys for the first 64 farms.

We no longer call practitioners to get these herd surveys but occasionally we might select new isolates, new case of strep suis for sequencing and antimicrobial resistance testing.



Dr. Christensen notes data from that project is now in the process of being analysed and she expects to have useful information within the next month or two.

The full Fourth Quarter 2021 report can be accessed at the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network website at CWSIN.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.