Farmscape for February 11, 2022



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is advising pork producers to consider loading docks at slaughter plants as contaminated by Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea and any other infection that might be circulating.

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in Manitoba is among the topics discussed as part of the just released Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network's Swine Disease Surveillance Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes the report contains a summary of the PED outbreak in Manitoba based on data provided the Office of Manitoba's Chief Veterinary Officer.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

On February 4th there were 67 premises that were confirmed positive for PED in seven buffer areas.

However, there's only three buffer areas that have the majority of cases.

The other buffer areas combined have only five cases so it's really concentrated in these three areas, one, two and four.

Also, there was a note or a caution raised and that that docks at slaughter should be considered as contaminated so they are high risk for contact, contamination with PED and so everybody should take extra care when vehicles return from slaughter plants.

That is particularly critical for PED in Manitoba right now but it's actually general for all diseases that that are present in the area that docks at slaughter should be considered contaminated so be careful and take extra care when vehicles come back from slaughter plants.



Dr. Christensen says the good news is that the first two premises have obtained transitional status which means they are well on their way to achieving presumptive negative which means the pigs are free of PED.

The full Fourth Quarter 2021 report can be accessed at the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network website at CWSIN.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.