Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2021 Audio Special for November 18, 2021



Dr. Arkin Wu, with Pipestone Nutrition discusses "What’s Happening in the Chinese Pig Industry?"

Runs 54:02

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/wu-211117.mp3



Dr. Denise Beaulieu with the University of Saskatchewan discusses "Diets for Growing Pigs: Can We Reduce Feed Cost and the Carbon Footprint?"

Runs 46:40

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/beaulieu-211117.mp3



Dr. Madonna Benjamin with Michigan State University discusses "Precision Livestock Farming: Merging Historical and Real-Time Information to Improve Health, Welfare and Efficiency."

Runs 50:24

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/benjamin-211117.mp3



