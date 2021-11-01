Farmscape Canada

 


Dr. Brett Ramirez 41:55 Listen
Chris Opschoor 37:52 Listen
Isaiah Spath 40:25 Listen
John Ross 40:51 Listen
Dr. Murray Pettitt and Dr. Dan Columbus 40:51 Listen
Dr. Jennifer Brown and Karen Mancera 50:11 Listen
Dr. Madonna Benjamin 42:53 Listen

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2021 Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2021 Audio Special for November 17, 2021

Dr. Brett Ramirez with Iowa State University discusses “Barn Ventilation:  Troubleshooting, Maintenance and Operational Management.”
Runs 41:55
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/ramirez-211116.mp3

Chris Opschoor, with Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands) discusses “Gilt Management for a Lifetime of Success.”
Runs 37:52
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/opschoor-211116.mp3

John Ross with the Canadian Pork Council discusses “Why Our On-Farm Programs Matter.”
Runs 40:51
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/ross-211116.mp3

Isaiah Spath with PIC North America discusses “The Four Cornerstones of Wean to Finish Excellence.”
Runs 40:25
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/spath-211116.mp3

Dr. Murray Pettitt and Dr. Dan Columbus with the Prairie Swine Centre discuss “30 Years of Practical Swine Research”
Runs 40:51
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/pettitt-columbus-211116.mp3

Dr. Jennifer Brown with the Prairie Swine Centre and Karen Mancera with University of Saskatchewan discuss “Appropriate Enrichment for Sows and Growing Pigs.”
Runs 50:11
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/brown-mancera-211116.mp3

Dr. Madonna Benjamin with Michigan State University discusses “Practical Ways of Identifying Sick or At-Risk Pigs.”
Runs 42:53
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/benjamin-211116.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2021
