The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its first in depth epidemiologic surveillance report.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network's first epidemiologic surveillance report, released earlier this month, is based on swine disease surveillance data gathered since 2012 from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says the report, entitled "CWSHIN a functional ongoing surveillance based on existing laboratory data and repeated clinical surveys" represents the network's first in depth scientific epidemiologic analysis of its entire repository.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

The surveillance report is based on our data repository in the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network.

It is the data that we've collected over the last many years.

First of all, it is our repository with clinical impression surveys that the practitioners answer every quarter.

Then there is laboratory data that we collect from the Veterinary Diagnostic Services in Winnipeg and the Prairie Diagnostic Center in Saskatoon.

We also, over last year, included some African Swine Fever surveillance data or testing data from the provincial testing laboratory in B.C. as well as from, again, the Prairie Diagnostic Center and the Veterinary Diagnostic Services so it really covers our region, the four western provinces.



Anyone interested can access a short summary through the CWSHIN.ca web site's what's new link and those with log in credentials can view the full report through CWSHIN's online library.

Dr. Christensen says others can request the report by emailing her directly and requests will be considered on an individual basis.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

