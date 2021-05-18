Farmscape for May 18, 2021



Swine Innovation Porc has launched a survey to identify national research priorities for the Canadian swine sector.

Canadian pork sector stakeholders are invited to participate in the Swine Innovation Porc Survey on National Swine Research Priorities by visiting swineinnovationporc.ca and clicking on the survey link.

Stewart Cressman, the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc says information collected will help determine what is most important to stakeholders and collaborators and identify any gaps.



Clip-Stewart Cressman-Swine Innovation Porc:

Once the survey period comes to an end, we'll try do computer analysis looking at individual responses but try to do some type of scoring on relative importance.

With the different check boxes, it allows us to see how often a given area is ticked and so there's breakdowns in animal health, there's breakdowns in feeding and nutrition for example, animal care.

Given those, how often does that rise to be a high priority in the respondents and then as well, with the area for additional comments, trying to determine gaps that have been identified.

Then our Business Development Committee from Swine Innovation Porc will try to fold that together with the information that has been put together already to come up with what we see as a more complete listing of national research priorities.

Then, based on that, circulate it to the scientific community to say here's what have been identified as the priorities, now what are your research solutions.

What does science have to offer to solve these priorities or find scientific solutions to these priority areas that have been identified.



Cressman says the hope is to have survey completed by the end of the month.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



