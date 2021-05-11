Farmscape for May 11, 2021



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is advising pork producers to be aware of the potential risks of spreading Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea through the application of infected manure and to take appropriate precautions.

In 2019 the number of cases of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea peaked in Manitoba at over 80 cases before being brought under control and dropping off dramatically in 2020.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network's just released report on Swine Health Surveillance for the 1st Quarter shows the period from January to March of 2021 was one of the quietest on record.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says, during the quarterly conference call with veterinarians a couple of weeks ago, practical tips for keeping the swine herd health were discussed.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

The PED situation in Manitoba for instance is, knock on wood, very good.

There are no active cases currently but we're also in the few months from April to June where we usually see new cases popping up.

It's a high-risk season and what is important for that is that we have to remind everybody working in the swine sector that infected manure is a possible route of transmission of PED.

You need to take extra care and precautions when you're spreading this infected manure which is typically from lagoons where the pigs have been infected with PED in the last couple of years.



Research conducted by the University of Manitoba and the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute showed the virus responsible for PED can survive in stored manure for long periods of time and that infectivity values of that manure will vary with the lowest values at the top of the storage increasing as you move to the bottom.

