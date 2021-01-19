Farmscape for January 19, 2021



The Swine Health Information Center reports a higher than expected seasonal increase in PRRS in the United States over the past month.

The Swine Health Information Center's Domestic Disease Monitoring Report for January shows a higher than predicted increase in reports of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome in the U.S.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg advises producers to consult with their veterinarians about control, management and biosecurity.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

One of the things that we've seen historically, as you continue to analyse results, analyse the data and even experience out on the farms and in the country, we know that PRRS goes through a cycle.

It's generally at a low level in the warm months of the summer and, as we get into the fall and the winter and the barns are closed up, the ventilation systems are active and we have more closely held pigs, that PRRS takes off and we're seeing that again this year.

The report shows there's a significant increase in PRRS activity.

In the U.S. that PRRS activity is centered in the Midwest, in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, the Midwest states and that's really not unexpected but it is concerning because it's over the predicted increase.

We've seen a lot of activity in PRRS in the last month.

Again, it's not unexpected but at a level that gives some concern.

There are some outbreaks of some new strains of PRRS that we're monitoring and looking for and trying to do some analysis of that as well.

So there's a lot of activity with PRRS on the domestic side.



Dr. Sundberg notes Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea continues but at a very low level and Mycoplasma continues to move at that normal limit range.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.