Farmscape for January 13, 2021



The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center is encouraging pork sector stakeholders to provide input to assist the Board of Directors as it formulates its 2021 plan of work.

The Board of Directors of the Swine Health Information Center is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to set budgets and priorities for the upcoming year.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the center is working on its 2021 plan of work and he's always interested in input from veterinarians, from producers about the things the center should be doing.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The Swine Health Information Center was formed to focus on emerging diseases, monitoring for diseases both domestically and globally, investments in targeted research to decrease risks and to increase the ability to respond as well as analysis of swine health data to be able to feed back to the industry about better biosecurity practices, better production practices, better health practices etcetera.

All of that can be found on the swinehealth.org website as well as my email address, my telephone.

I'm always interested in hearing feedback about priorities from anybody and I invite that to happen because I'm forming now the 2021 plan of work.

The SHIC Board of Directors is going to be meeting January 28th to discuss the 2021 plan of work and the budget and we'll be having some information about the priorities, the direction we're going shortly after that.



Dr. Sundberg suggests, to be considered as part of the Board of Directors planning session, input should be submitted by the middle of this month.

However, he notes, input provided after the middle of the month or even after the meeting of the Board of Directors will still be helpful and valuable.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.