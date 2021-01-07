Farmscape Canada

 


SIP African Swine Fever Seminar 1:33:17 Listen
Dr. Andrew Van Kessel 9:35 Listen
John Ross 11:08 Listen
Dr. Aruna Ambagala 16:06 Listen
Dr. Paul Sundberg 10:46 Listen
Dr. Murray Pettit 12:31 Listen
Mark Fynn 6:17 Listen

SIP African Swine Fever Conference Audio Special
SIP African Swine Fever Conference Audio Special for January 7, 2021

Stewart Cressman, the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc moderates the Swine Innovation Porc conference, "African Swine Fever: How is Canada Getting Prepared?"
Dr. Andrew Van Kessel, the Associate Director Research with VIDO-InterVac and the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc's Science Advisory Board, discusses the topic "ASF Research Priorities in Canada."
John Ross, the Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council, discusses the topic "What is Canada doing to face the threat of ASF?"
Dr. Aruna Ambagala, a Research Scientist with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Center for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg, discusses the topic "Diagnosis of ASF using Alternative Sample Types."
Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Centre, discusses the topic "ASF Research: An Update from the USA."
Dr. Murray Pettit, the CEO of the Prairie Swine Centre. discusses the topic "Risk Mitigation for ASF: Backyard Pig Farmer Survey."
Mark Fynn, the Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care Programs with Manitoba Pork, discusses the topic "Work on Emergency Euthanasia Preparedness."
