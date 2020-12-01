Farmscape for December 29, 2020



The Chair of Manitoba Pork says, despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, public outreach will remain a top priority during 2021.

Public Affairs accounts for about 800 thousand dollars of Manitoba Pork's four a quarter million dollar annual budget.

George Matheson, the Chair of Manitoba Pork, explains it's important to keep the public advised on issues related to the sustainability of the industry, the nutritional value of pork and ways to prepare it and what the organization is up to.



Clip-George Matheson-Manitoba Pork:

Hopefully, once the COVID becomes less of a concern in society, that we're able to get out there more in regards to face to face interactions, which in the past we've done a lot of.

In the summertime we have our barbecue cart program that goes around to a lot of outdoor functions and that's very important to engage with the public but it has been quite a trial for our Public Relations Department.

There have been times where some segments of society wonder about the sustainability of our industry in regards to the environment, in regards to animal care, workplace health and safety and food nutrition.

It's always good to make sure that you’re continually kept abreast of what we're doing, why we're doing it and be proactive rather than reactive.

Of course all of society is awaiting the vaccinations to prevent COVID.

Were hoping that it's all successful and, if society can open up the way it once did, that will make our Public Affairs Department job a lot easier.

That's for sure.



Matheson says, generally speaking, COVID has created challenges for the Public Affairs Department but Manitoba Pork will continue to invest as much money on public outreach as it has in the past.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



