Farmscape for December 7, 2020



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports diarrhea remained the most commonly reported problem in the third quarter of 2020.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its swine disease surveillance report for the third quarter of 2020.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says, while Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea appears to be been contained in the region, diarrhea is still the most commonly reported problem.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

In general the third quarter is always our healthiest quarter so that's when there's not too many problems.

But what was very clear was that diarrhea is still considered very common by most practitioners and it's also the clinical signs or the diagnosis that we get from the laboratories that are most frequent.

The good news, the very good news is that PED that was affecting over 80 farms in Manitoba last year is back to the same level in the laboratory data that we saw in 2018.

The reason for that is it's very low level.

We only had three cases this year, two in nurseries and one in finisher.

Additional good news is that the nurseries are now presumptive negative.

The finisher barns are empty and on the way to being presumptive negative too.

That means all the cases that we had in Manitoba and Alberta in 2019 and 2020 are very close to being presumptive negative, even the last finisher that is empty now.



Dr. Christensen says the one virus that is causing problems now is Rotavirus, which causes diarrhea in young pigs.

She notes there are three subtypes of Rotavirus, subtypes A, B and C and, because the Rotavirus vaccine is based on subtype A, subtypes B and C are spreading, prompting discussions on how Rotavirus diagnostics and vaccines can be improved.

Bruce Cochrane.



