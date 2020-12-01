|
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for December 4, 2020
Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a Professor and Air Quality Extension Specialist in the Department of Animal Science with the University of California Davis, discusses "Livestock’s Path to Climate Neutrality."
Runs 53:31
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/mitloehner-201203.mp3
Steve Dziver, the President of SAMC Farm Management Professionals, discusses "The Western Canadian Hog Price Formula."
Runs 1:00:54
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/dziver-201203.mp3
Brett Stuart, the President of Global Agri-Trends, discusses "Markets and the Global Outlook for Pork."
Runs 53:17
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/stuart-201203.mp3
