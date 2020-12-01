Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for December 4, 2020



Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a Professor and Air Quality Extension Specialist in the Department of Animal Science with the University of California Davis, discusses "Livestock’s Path to Climate Neutrality."

Runs 53:31

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/mitloehner-201203.mp3



Steve Dziver, the President of SAMC Farm Management Professionals, discusses "The Western Canadian Hog Price Formula."

Runs 1:00:54

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/dziver-201203.mp3



Brett Stuart, the President of Global Agri-Trends, discusses "Markets and the Global Outlook for Pork."

Runs 53:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/12/stuart-201203.mp3



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.