Dr. Egan Brockhoff Presentation 35:45 Listen
Matt Taylor Presentation 48:19 Listen
Dr. John Carr Presentation 1:11:47 Listen

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 27, 2020

Dr. Egan Brockhoff, the Veterinary Counsel with the Canadian Pork Council and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Coordinated African Swine Fever Research Working Group, discusses "African Swine Fever, Canadian Zoning and Compartmentalization."
Runs 35:45
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/brockhoff-presentation-201126.mp3

Matt Taylor, the Co-Manager of the National Animal Health Emergency Management Project, discusses "Preparing for a Serious Animal Disease Emergency."
Runs 48:19
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/taylor-presentation-201126.mp3

Dr. John Carr, a Lecturer with James Cook University Australia, discusses "African Swine Fever: An Unrelenting Threat to Global Hog Production."
Runs 1:11:47
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/carr-presentation-201126.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2020
