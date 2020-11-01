Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 20, 2020



Greg Bilbrey, the Key Account Manager with PIC Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses "Grow/Finish Competitiveness and Benchmarking."

Runs 44:03

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/bilbrey-201119.mp3



Dr. Brad Belstra, the Reproductive Services Manager with Fast Genetics, discusses "Recent Advancements in Reproduction and Sex Sorted Sperm."

Runs 1:01:46

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/belstra-201119.mp3



Dr. Austin Putz, a Geneticist with Hypor-Hendrix Genetics and an affiliate with Iowa State University, discusses "Chasing Disease Resilience."

Runs 1:00:25

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/putz-201119.mp3



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.