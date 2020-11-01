Farmscape Canada

 


Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 2:32:06 Listen
Dr. John Patience 53:13 Listen
Dr. Scott Dee 51:36 Listen
Dr. Dan Columbus 46:38 Listen

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 13, 2020

Ravneet Kaur, the Producer Services Manager with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, moderates the second weekly session of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020.
Runs 2:32:06
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/symposium-201112.mp3

Dr. John Patience, a Professor of Animal Science with Iowa State University, discusses "Managing and Feeding Pigs During Interruptions in Processing."
Runs 53:13
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/patience-201112.mp3

Dr. Scott Dee, the Director of Applied Research with Pipestone Veterinary Services, discusses "Feed Biosecurity: The Key to Disease Control for the North American Swine Industry."
Runs 51:36
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/martins-201105.mp3

Dr. Dan Columbus, a Research Scientist Nutrition with the Prairie Swine Centre, discusses "Diet Formulation to Improve Pig Health and Performance."
Runs 46:38
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/wilson-201105.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2020
