Farmscape for November 12, 2020



A highly pathogenic stain of PRRS in Russia and the continuing spread of African Swine Fever in eastern Europe highlight the Swine Health Information Center's November Global Swine Disease Monitoring Report.

As part of its November Newsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly Domestic and Global Swine Disease Monitoring Reports.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the biggest news over the last month or so has been reports of a new stain of PRRS in Russia and the movement of African Swine Fever in feral pigs from the west side of Poland into to eastern Germany.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

There hasn't been any detection of ASF in domestic pigs in Germany at this point but, with the movement of feral pigs and especially with it moving into the Brandenburg state from where it was down to the Saxony states which is just to the south of Brandenburg, there is a lot of domestic herds down in the Saxony area.

Certainly that kind of movement increases their risk and that's something we're keeping a close eye on.

ASF has also been again identified in South Korea in domestic pigs.

It's been almost a year after the last report of its discovery so South Korea is dealing with that.

I think one other thing of note is that we've gotten word of, although it's not an official word.

It's word from production units, word from veterinarians that there's a pretty high pathogenic strain of PRRS in Russia that's moving right now.

Russia has implemented some new restrictions on movement, new reporting guidelines and regulations on PRRS and I think they're trying to react to the outbreak of a high strain of PRRS and that's something that is and important thing for us to watch so we understand better about those infections and if it presents any risk to us here in North America.



The full Domestic and Global Swine Disease Monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.