Farmscape for July 23, 2020



The Swine Health Information Center has expanded its domestic disease monitoring report to include state-by-state pathogen trends.

As part of its monthly newsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its July 2020 domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the domestic disease monitoring report has been expanded to include state-by-state pathogen trends.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

I'm excited about that change because that's an opportunity to give more localised information.

Anytime you can get localised and still respect producer business and producer confidentiality it gives the opportunity to have more localized control and more localised reaction as well.

So I'm excited about this upgrade that helps give a heat map if you will of these different diseases and their status in different states.

It increases your awareness so you can talk to your veterinarian whether you're sending pigs to the hot spots or getting them from the hot spots to make sure you can do the best you can do to manage the health of your herd.

So we're going state by state to try to give people information about increases or hot spots per month for these different diseases so they can be aware.

If they’re moving pigs to or getting pigs from those areas that tend to be hotter than the others, they can ask more questions of their veterinarian and have them help them with making sure they're up to date with what ever management procedures they're going to use.



Dr. Sundberg says this expanded format will provide producers animal health information specific to their farms.

The full domestic and global disease monitoring reports along with the July 2020 newsletter can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



