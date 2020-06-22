Farmscape for June 22, 2020



Scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc are planning to launch a survey that help paint a clearer picture of the pork sector's environmental footprint.

As part of research being conducted on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc, the University of Manitoba is coordinating the "Canadian Pig Production Practices Survey for Improved Economic and Environmental Viability."

Dr. Mario Tenuta, the Industrial Research Chair for Nutrient Stewardship with the University of Manitoba, says the survey will help identify environmental improvements made by the pork sector and opportunities for improvement.



Clip-Dr. Mario Tenuta-University of Manitoba:

To get that breadth of knowledge and analysis we need to ask about the production.

What pigs are resident in the facilities and what's all involved with producing those animals.

We're asking things such as numbers, densities in barns, days at different stages, what type of barn they have?

Is it farrow to finish or is it a grower-finisher, nurseries so we're asking about that?

We're asking about rations.

Is some of that food produced on farm in terms of producing their own grain or is it purchased in, how they're handling the manure?

There's energy use within the barn, temperatures of their barns.

Is there water management within the barn in terms of washing, washing frequency, what kind of waterers for the pigs.

You can start seeing it's quite encompassing in terms of the different facets of the production system to give us a good handle on what's involved in producing the pigs and the resources it takes to do that.



Dr. Tenuta says the survey will move forward once COVID-19 disruptions have cleared.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



