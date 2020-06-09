Farmscape for June 9, 2020



The Swine Health Information Center has enhanced the analysis of its domestic swine disease surveillance data to include comparisons of trends by state.

The Swine Health Information Center has issued it's domestic and global disease monitoring reports for June as part of its June newsletter.

The big change to the domestic disease monitoring report is the addition of the analysis of data for changes by state.

Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, says the report looks at the historical values of different tests and then compares those findings to see if they're within expected values, either higher or lower, and report the changes by state.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The first question is what and this is going to answer the what.

How is it changing?

How are PRRS, PED, PDCoV and Mycoplasma changing by state, either in an expected manner or higher or lower so we will say what is happening.

The really exciting thing that's going to happen and I think that's going to be the next step is that we can then use that information and we can do further specific analysis by state to look for why.

The first thing we're going to look for is just what, what's happening?

But the really important part of this is I think is going to be the why.

Once we understand why changes are happening at that more granular level by state, that will help our understanding of disease, disease transmission, disease status and that's going to help other states and Canada.

It's going to help North America, it's going to help all of us in the pork industry to understand the things that are going on that affect the health of our herd.



Dr. Sundberg says the changes allow the reporting system to become more specific.

He says information is power and any time you can measure, you have an opportunity to affect what's going on on the farm.

The newsletter can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

