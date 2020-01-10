Farmscape for January 10, 2020



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports significant progress in the effort to control and potentially eradicate Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has circulated its third quarter report for 2019 and is now collecting data from the fourth quarter.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes the third quarter saw significant progress in the effort to address Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

We had four cases very early on in 2019 in Alberta.

Those cases were way down the road to clean up.

Three of the four cases were already presumptive negative and the fourth, they were still working on.

That was a pretty good news story since it didn't seem to have spread from those four cases.

In Manitoba we had a bigger outbreak of PED in 2019 than in Alberta.

Here we had good news again in the sense that we had fewer new cases in the third quarter than in the previous quarter but also the first premises had started to clean up.

We started to see more and more farms reaching transitional status and even presumptive negative status.

We were hoping that Manitoba was at the tail end of the 2019 epidemic but there is still a reason to be cautious and make sure that we apply good biosecurity and remember that the high risk areas connected to transport is still a risk so be careful with your transports.

And we still have this specific issue with PED that you need to take extra precautions when spreading possibly infected manure in the fields because we think that could spread disease.



Dr. Christensen notes there were only four new cases in Manitoba since October with the last confirmed November 21st and none since so it seems Manitoba is on its way to controlling or even eradicating it.

