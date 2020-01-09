Farmscape for January 9, 2020



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network says the number of cases of Clostridium septicum and Seneca Valley Virus reported in the second quarter of 2019 trailed off in the third quarter but Streptococcus zooepidemicus continued to linger.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its third quarter report for 2019.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes the third quarter, from July to September, is usually the quietest in terms of swine disease and that was the case in 2019 with very few swine health issues of concern raised.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

We did discuss a little bit about diarrhea that was a little bit more frequent than expected but there weren’t really any big issues to talk about.

However part of our objectives are also to monitor if there are any new diseases coming up.

That could be brand new diseases or it could just be know diseases that suddenly show up with unusual clinical signs.

If you remember, we had three of those mentioned in our second quarter report.

Two of those diseases that we had, Clostridium septicum and Seneca Valley Virus didn't raise any issues in the third quarter so that's good news.

They just sort of stayed calm which is a good news story.

The third disease we had mentioned as a potential new issue was the Streptococcus zooepidemicus or Strep zoo and it was still lingering in the third quarter.

We still had a few cases at assembly yards in Manitoba, at slaughter plants in the U.S. Midwest but the few cases we had on farm in Manitoba were actually quiet and it didn't seem to have spread from those first few farms that we saw in the earlier quarters of the year so again, a relatively good news story.



Dr. Christensen says data from the fourth quarter is now being compiled and will be discussed in February.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.