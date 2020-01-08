2020 Banff Pork Seminar Audio Special for January 8, 2020



“What is the microbiome anyway? Gut health and how it impacts pig production” was the focus of a Swine Innovation Porc session held yesterday in conjunction with the 2020 Banff Pork Seminar.



-Dr. Emma Allen-Vercoe, a Professor and Canada Research Chair in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Guelph, discusses “The Gut Microbiome and Why You Should Care About It.

Feature Runs: 11:43

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/1/allen-vercoe-200107.mp3



-Dr. John Harding, a Professor in the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences at the University of Saskatchewan's Western College of Veterinary Medicine, provides “An Overview of Pig Gut Health Challenges: From Birth to Market.”

Feature Runs: 15:10

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/1/harding-200107.mp3



